Woman held for embezzlement of govt funds

Raiganj: A major financial scandal has come to the fore in Raiganj, following the arrest of a woman, identified as Deepa Saha of Ukilpara in North Dinajpur district, on charges of embezzling government funds of nearly Rs 4.42 crore.

The arrest took place early Sunday morning. Saha, a housewife, was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, which remanded her to a five-day police custody.

According to police sources, the case dates back to September 14, when two employees of the North Dinajpur District Magistrate’s office, identified as Subrata Chanda, cashier of the Nezarath section, and Debdeep Bhattacharjee, a data entry operator in the Land Acquisition section, were arrested for allegedly diverting around Rs 4.42 crore of government money into private accounts. Investigations revealed that a substantial portion of the misappropriated funds was transferred to Deepa Saha’s bank account, implicating her in the alleged fraud. Police launched a search operation following a complaint by Deputy Magistrate Phurba Sherpa. Saha, who had been absconding, was finally traced and detained from a resort at Mateli in Jalpaiguri. Reportedly, Subrata Chanda had an illicit relationship with her.

Assuring strict action against culprits, DM Surendra Kumar Meena stated: “No one involved in this racket will be spared.”