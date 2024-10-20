Woman hacks lover to death on road, held

Kolkata: A woman hacked her lover to death on Friday night on an open road at Bhadreshwar in Hooghly on Saturday morning. The victim was hit several times with a knife which was revealed in the CCTV footage available with the police. The assailant woman had one of her friends accompanying her during the murder act at Khurigachi area. The victim Tapas Pramanik was seen being slashed several times by Shabnam with a knife. During the course of investigation, it was learnt that Shabnam who earlier used to live with her husband at Rishra recently took a house on rent at Khurigachi where she got acquainted with Tapas who had recently divorced his wife. The two became close to each other within a few days. On Friday night, the two along with another woman, who happens to be the friend of Shabnam, were seen walking along the road and suddenly there was some heated exchange of words between Tapas and Shabnam when suddenly, Shabnam took out a knife and started inflicting injuries on Tapas till he fell down on the road. When the police came to the spot and took Tapas to Chandannagar Hospital, he was declared brought dead. The body was sent for postmortem at Imambara Hospital. The police have arrested Shabnam on the basis of the CCTV footage. “Relationship dispute between the two triggered the murder act,” an investigating officer said.