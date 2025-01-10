Woman given ‘expired’ saline dies at Midnapore Medical College

Kolkata: A 21-year-old woman who gave birth to a child at Midnapore Medical College died at the hospital on Friday after allegedly being administered “expired” saline. Four other patients have been ill as well.

The state Health department has sought a report from the Midnapore Medical College. A 10-member committee was constituted to probe the incident. It was learnt that the deceased, Mamoni Rui Das, a resident of Garbeta in West Midnapore was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. She gave birth to a child later in the day. She was administered a saline bottle along with many other women. All these patients fell ill. Das died on Friday morning while the other four were stated to be serious. These four patients have been shifted to ICU as their health condition deteriorated since Thursday.

The incident had triggered tension in the hospital as the family members of the patients staged a protest demonstration. They alleged that the patient died because she was administered expired saline. The family members of the deceased said that she started vomiting from Thursday. As chaos broke out at the hospital following agitation, the state Health department directed the hospital to submit a report about the incident. The Midnapore Medical College has formed a committee to look into the incident.