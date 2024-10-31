Woman gangraped in Kalyani

Kolkata: A married woman was allegedly taken away by a group of miscreants and gangraped in Kalyani early on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the woman along with her husband was walking along the road beside the Kanchrapara Rail bridge in Kalyani. It is alleged that a group of miscreants surrounded them and dragged the woman to a place nearby.

The woman was allegedly gangraped by the group of miscreants there. After the incident, the married couple lodged a complaint at the Kalyani Police Station. Immediately after the complaint was lodged, police registered an FIR and promptly arrested four persons. Later, four more accused were arrested by the evening. The forensic team also visited the crime scene on Wednesday and collected samples for examination.