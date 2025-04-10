Woman ‘gangraped’ in Basirhat; none held

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly tortured sexually by a few youths in Basirhat of North 24-Parganas on Wednesday afternoon. Though a case has been registered, the accused youth are still absconding.

The woman, a resident of Basirhat, alleged that on Wednesday she went to a bank in Hasnabad where she has an account. While returning home, she met with a youth identified as Ramjan Mollah whom she knew as he lives near her residence. The youth asked the victim to board a car promising to take her home. When the woman boarded the car, she found that two more persons already there, including the driver. One of them was the brother-in-law of Mollah. The woman told the cops that she was taken to a resort where she was gangraped. Later, she was left on the road. With the

help of local people the woman returned home.

After returning home, she informed her family and subsequently lodged a complaint following treatment from the Taki Rural Hospital. Though a probe has been launched, no arrest was made till Thursday night. A massive manhunt is on to nab the accused persons.