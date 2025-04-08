Woman ‘gangraped’ by four in Khardah; all accused arrested

Kolkata: A widow was allegedly gangraped by four youths in Khardah area under jurisdiction of Rahara Police Station after she refused to hand over her two daughters to them on Sunday night.

The woman reportedly alleged that four youths of Patulia in Khardah who are involved in many crimes and antisocial activities, had asked her to hand over her two daughters. When the woman refused and begged for mercy, the accused persons allegedly dragged her to an abandoned place and allegedly gangraped her.

The four accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone or lodged any complaint with the police. After returning home she narrated the incident to her neighbours.

Late on Sunday night, the woman along with her neighbours approached the cops and lodged a complaint. After registering a case, police on Monday arrested two FIR-named accused. On Tuesday, two other accused were also arrested. Police are interrogating them to find what exactly happened on Sunday night. Police are also trying to find out if the accused persons have a past criminal record as claimed by the complainant.

“We had registered a case as soon as the complaint was filed. All the accused have been arrested. The investigation is on,” said a senior

official of the Barrackpore City Police.