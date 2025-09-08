Woman ‘gangraped’, ‘assaulted’ by two youths in Haridevpur

Kolkata: A woman was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Haridevpur on Friday night.

Police said the woman was also assaulted and confined in a house, from where she managed to escape the next morning.

On Saturday, the survivor lodged a complaint naming Chandan Malik and Debangsu Biswas alias Deep as the accused. She alleged that Malik had taken her to Deep’s house on the pretext of attending a birthday party. On arrival, she found only Malik and Biswas present. The two allegedly raped her, assaulted her and locked her inside a room, where she was kept confined through the night.

Around 10.30 am on Saturday, the woman managed to escape and went to Haridevpur Police Station to file the complaint. Police later

visited the house but found the accused had fled. Efforts are on to trace and arrest them. Malik and Biswas have been charged with kidnapping, rape, stalking, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and wrongful confinement. A massive manhunt has been launched.

Investigators learnt that the woman had met Malik a few months ago.

Malik had reportedly introduced himself as a portfolio holder in a well-known Durga Puja committee, through whom she later came in contact with Biswas.