Woman from London visits remote South Dinajpur village to buy handmade carpet

BALURGHAT: A quaint village in South Dinajpur’s Kushmandi block recently got a visitor from London. However, it was a visit with a mission. Drawn not by tourist attractions but by the skilled hands of a local artisan, Agnes, a resident of England, travelled all the way to Ushaharan, a remote village in Kushmandi, after being captivated by a video on social media showcasing the intricate handmade carpets crafted by Sanchita Sarkar.

Sanchita, a 45-year-old homemaker from the Rajbanshi community, has been creating a variety of home decor items, including carpets, rugs, cushion covers, table runners and handbags using jute and cotton threads. With no formal education in design or art, her craftsmanship has nonetheless reached international shores — she has previously sent her products to Vietnam and now, her talent has found admirers in the United Kingdom.

Impressed by the authenticity and detail of Sanchita’s work, Agnes didn’t just place an online order — she arrived at Sanchita’s doorstep. Along with a carpet, she also purchased a handmade handbag. “I had seen her work on social media but witnessing it firsthand was a revelation. It’s hard to believe someone without formal training can create such beautiful items,” said Agnes, visibly moved.

Sanchita’s journey into craftsmanship began in childhood when she learned the traditional art of dhokra making from her mother. However, as market demand for dhokra dwindled, she pivoted towards creating utility and décor items from jute and cotton. Despite limited resources and a malfunctioning sewing machine, she continues to meet customer demands through painstaking hand-sewing.

Her son assists her in her home-based workshop, while her husband works in the agriculture sector. Financial constraints, however, continue to be a significant barrier. “I use cotton thread from the local market and make jute thread at home,” said Sanchita. “What I earn mostly goes into running the household. Buying a new sewing machine is beyond our means now.”

She also participates in various government fairs, showcasing and selling her products. Orders now come through a Kolkata-based organisation but scaling up remains difficult without financial support.

“Many people place orders after seeing my work online,” Sanchita shared with a smile. “But having a customer travel all the way from London was completely unexpected. She ordered a carpet and bought a side bag too. I’m still doing everything by hand since my machine is broken. If I receive government assistance and a new sewing machine, I could really expand my work.”