Woman found murdered in mustard field

Raiganj: Tension gripped Bajitpur locality under Itahar Police Station in North Dinajpur district after a woman was found allegedly murdered with her throat slit in a mustard field on Thursday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rabi Khatun (32), a resident of Ital village in the Itahar area. Locals first noticed the body lying in a pool of blood in the mustard field and immediately informed the police.

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to Abdul Rahim, the brother of the deceased, Rabi Khatun had spent Wednesday night at her husband Anowarul Ali‘s house in Ital village.

However, her body was found nearly three kilometers away from the house on Thursday morning. He said: “My sister was brutally murdered with her throat slit with a sharp weapon.

We have lodged a complaint at Itahar Police Station demanding immediate arrest of those involved.”

A police officer from Itahar Police Station confirmed that an investigation has been initiated. Police are examining all possible angles behind the murder and assured that strict action will be taken once the culprits are identified.