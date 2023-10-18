Woman found murdered at house in Bally

kolkata: A woman was found murdered inside her house at Bally in Howrah on Monday. According to sources, Dipa Pal (31) lived with her husband Akshay Pal at their house in Belur Dharmatala Road area under Bally Police Station jurisdiction. Akshay, an employee of a restaurant in Kolkata, left home on Monday and returned at around 11 pm.

On opening the main door, he saw Dipa lying in a pool of blood on the floor and the room vandalised. The Bally Police Station was informed and the cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

During a preliminary investigation, cops found signs of resistance inside the room. The room has been sealed for forensic experts to collect samples. Akshay is being interrogated.

He reportedly told the police that usually no interaction used to take place between him and Dipa while he was at work. Meanwhile, the

cops are checking CCTV footage of the area.