Woman found living with mother’s decomposed body

KOLKATA: On Monday morning, a 64-year-old woman in Beliaghata was found living with her 90-year-old mother’s decomposed body for the past few days.



Police sent the body for autopsy and rescued the sexagenarian. She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

On Monday cops of the Beliaghata police station were informed by local residents of the Badan Roy Road area about the old woman’s decomposed body that was kept inside the elderly woman’s house. Upon reaching, police saw the body lying on the bed and her daughter sitting beside it.

Locals told the cops that they suspected something unusual after nobody came out of the house for the past few days. They decided to investigate the matter on Monday after they experienced a foul smell on Sunday.

On Monday when they asked the daughter of the deceased about her mother’s health condition, she reportedly told the neighbours that her mother had died a few days ago and she was trying to protect the body from fleas.

Without wasting any time, the police were summoned.

It is suspected that the death of the 90-year-old woman was natural and she passed away due to chronic ailments.

Police will seek opinions from expert doctors about the mental health condition of the deceased woman’s daughter. No foul play

was detected.