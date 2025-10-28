Woman found dead with hands & feet tied, 1 held

Kolkata: A young woman’s body was discovered inside a jhau-tree grove near the beach at Junput, in the Gopalpur coastal area of Purba Medinipur, on Sunday afternoon. Her hands and feet were bound, and a scarf was found tied around her neck.

Local women who first saw the body alerted the Junput Police Station after spotting it around 3:30 pm. Police reached the scene, removed the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination. Primary reports say the death might have happened two days ago. One suspect has already been arrested. According to investigating officers, the accused has confessed to the killing, stating it stemmed from some personal grudge. The precise motive and manner of death are still under investigation pending forensic results. Reports are saying she went outside her home on Saturday around 3:30 pm and was missing after that.

The incident has sparked concern among tourists and locals alike - the beach area is popular for visitors, and residents say this violence follows earlier reports of assault and disturbance in the same zone. “The case is being taken very seriously. The police will crack the mystery very soon.” said Contai Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dibakar Das.