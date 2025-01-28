Woman found dead in rented house, probe on

Cooch Behar: The blood-soaked body of a 22-year-old woman was found in her rented house early Monday morning in the Chakchaka area under Pundibari Police Station in Cooch Behar. The deceased, identified as Arpita Arjo, was discovered in the kitchen of the house.

Arpita’s husband, Rabindra Arjo, works at a rice mill in Dinhata. The couple was living in the rented accommodation with their one-and-a-half-year-old child for the past nine months. According to the police and local sources, the incident came to light around 4 am when the house owner, Birendra Chandra Das, was alerted by the cries of the child. Upon checking, he discovered Arpita’s lifeless body in the kitchen and immediately informed the police.

Pundibari police arrived at the scene and transported the body to Cooch Behar MJN Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. House owner Birendra Chandra Das stated: “Her husband was not at home at the time of the incident. The couple lived here with their child and the husband works in a rice mill in Dinhata.”

Meanwhile, Arpita’s family has accused her husband of being involved in her death. Her sister-in-law, Sushmita Mitra, said: “Arpita had gone to a wedding in Dinhata with her husband and returned home on Sunday. We received shocking news this morning. A proper investigation into this incident is necessary.” Senior police officials visited the spot to oversee the investigation. The husband has been detained for questioning and further inquiries are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.