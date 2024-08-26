Woman found dead in forest died due to ‘snake bite’

Kolkata: The woman whose body was found from a forest at Bishnupur in Bankura on Sunday morning reportedly died due to snake bite, the preliminary autopsy report suggested.

The woman who was missing from Saturday was found dead on Sunday morning in a jungle. According to sources, the woman, a resident of the Bankadah area, went to the forest about a kilometer away from her home to collect wood and leaves. When the woman did not return till night, her husband tried to search for her but failed to trace his wife. Later, he lodged a missing diary at the Bishnupur Police Station. On Sunday morning, the woman was found dead in the forest with torn apparels.

The body was initially sent to Bishnupur District Hospital but later sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital to avoid any kind of controversy. There the autopsy was done and the entire process was reportedly video recorded.

After the autopsy, the concerned surgeon reportedly opined that the woman died due to snake bite.

However, it is suspected that some animals might have tried to drag the body and thus the apparels got torn.