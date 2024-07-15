Woman found dead in dug out identified

Kolkata: The woman who died after falling into a dug out in Kashi Bose Lane area was identified by the cops as Suparna Sil of Shyampukur area.



The woman was supposedly mentally challenged and used to leave her home often for a few hours. Sources said on Saturday afternoon, the decomposed body of Sil was found in a dugout at the crossing of Kashi Bose Lane and Bidhan Sarani during excavation by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) for water supply work. Some locals had spotted the body inside the dugout after they got a foul smell. Police had recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. The report indicated that there was no external injury and established that the body was that of a woman between the age of 40-45.

On Saturday night, after the incident was broadcast in news channels, Sil’s family members approached the Shyampukur Police Station and later identified the body. Sil’s family members told the cops that she used to leave her home daily around 3:30 am and return home in a couple of hours. On some occasions, she had not returned for a couple of days.