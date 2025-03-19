Woman found dead at home, son discovered living in adjacent room

ALIPURDUAR: A woman’s decomposed body was recovered from a house in the Fitter Line area of Satali Tea Garden under Kalchini Block on Monday night. Her son was found living in the next room.

According to local sources, Somali Tirkey (60) and her son Abir Tirkey (30), both workers at the Satali Tea Garden, lived in the house.

Neighbours reported hearing a heated argument between the two last Saturday. Since then, neither had been seen in the area.

On Monday, a foul smell emanating from the house prompted neighbours to investigate. Upon entering, they discovered Somali Tirkey’s body lying inside, while her son Abir was in the adjacent room. The Hasimara Outpost police were immediately informed and officers arrived at the scene to recover the body.

Police suspect that Somali Tirkey had died approximately three days earlier. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear.

The body was sent to Alipurduar District Hospital for an autopsy on Tuesday.

Biswajit Saha, officer-in-charge of Hasimara Outpost, stated: “No formal complaint has been received yet.

The body has been sent for an autopsy and the exact cause of death will be determined based on the report. A case of unnatural death has been registered.”