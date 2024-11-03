Woman found dead at boyfriend’s house in Sahidnagar area

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a lady whose body was recovered on Friday night from the residence of her boyfriend at the Sahidnagar area under Garfa Police Station in south Kolkata. The victim Madhurima Roy (35) and her partner Bikash Dutta used to live within a close distance at Sahidnagar. Madhurima was undergoing legal procedures for divorce. The sleuths have detained Bikash for interrogation and are also questioning the family members. According to sources, Bikash had informed the police that he went for a health check-up of his mother in the afternoon and when he returned he found Madhurima lying on the bed.

He thought that Madhurima might be sleeping. However, after a few hours, when he found that she had not woken up, he called up Madhurima’s family members and the local police station. The police took the body to MR Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead. The victim’s and Bikash’s families blamed each other for the death. While Bikash’s mother alleged that Madhurima was addicted to alcohol and was flirtatious, the victim’s father Bacchu Ghosh alleged physical torture of her daughter by Bikash. The victim’s sister alleged that when she reached Bikash’s residence after receiving the call on Friday night, she found her lying on a mattress on the floor. There were injury marks on her body and blood clots on her forehead. Police have learnt that a party was held at the residence of Bikash on Thursday night and during that time Madhurima had fallen from the stairs. “We are examining all angles. The post-mortem will ascertain the cause of death,” said an investigating officer.