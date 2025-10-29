Woman files molestation plaint, suspects accused is 2012 Park Street rape convict

Kolkata: A woman has lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar South Police Station alleging that she was molested and assaulted by two men during a party.

The woman also told the cops about her suspicion about one of the accused being the convict of the Park Street gang rape case of 2012.

According to sources, on the night of October 26, the woman, along with her friends and family members, was partying at a nightclub inside a five-star hotel. It is alleged that over some issue, an altercation broke out between the accused duo, identified as Nasir Khan and Junaid Khan, following which she was molested. Later, the woman lodged a complaint at the Bidhannagar South police station. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and started a probe.

Police informed that the woman suspect that the man identified as Nasir is the same person who was convicted in the Park Street gang rape case of 2012, along with a few others. However, police are yet to find out whether the accused Nasir is the same person who was convicted earlier. “The woman raised a suspicion about the identity of one of the accused being the convict of the Park Street gang rape case. However, we are yet to ascertain the facts,” said a senior official of the Bidhannagar City Police.