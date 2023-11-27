Woman falls to death from 5th floor in quest to rescue her cat

Kolkata: A woman died after she fell down from the fifth floor of an apartment building in Tollygunge area while trying to rescue a cat that was sitting on a parapet, on Monday morning.



According to sources, Anjana Das (36) was living in a flat located on the ground floor of an apartment building with her elderly mother and a few cats in the Lake Avenue area of Tollygunge.

Since Sunday night, one of her cats has been missing. Though Das searched for the cat at night failed to locate it. On Monday around 8 am, she spotted the cat sitting on the parapet of a window on the fifth floor.

To rescue the cat, Das went to the roof and was trying to get down to the parapet. While doing so, she reportedly lost balance and fell on the ground.

Her neighbours saw Das lying on the ground, bleeding profusely and immediately the Tollygunge Police Station was informed. Police with help from local people rushed the woman to M R Bangur Hospital where Das was declared brought dead. Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. Though no foul play is suspected, cops are checking all possible angles.