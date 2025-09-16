Woman falls from 19th floor of housing complex, dies

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, a woman died after falling from the 19th floor of an apartment in a luxurious housing complex in Anandapur early on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, around 5:30 am on Tuesday, a woman identified as Sanchita Agarwal (44) was found lying unconscious on the ground at the right side of Tower 4 in the Urbana Housing Complex. On being informed, cops of Anandapur Police Station reached the spot and rushed Agarwal to NRS Hospital where she was declared brought dead. Police have informed that during preliminary investigation, it was found that the skull of Agarwal was fractured.

Meanwhile, cops came to know that Agarwal used to live in a flat on the 19th floor of tower 4. When cops went to the flat, they found a sitting stool in the balcony. Following an inquiry, police suspected that Agarwal jumped from the 19th floor balcony. It was learnt that the woman was introverted by nature and was suffering from depression for the last few days.

Police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. No foul play was detected so far.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the death.