Woman ends life after sending video message to boyfriend

Kolkata: Tension spread in Bansdroni area following a woman committing suicide after sending a video message to her boyfriend.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sudipta Maity (22) lived at a rented house located at 83, Pirpukur Road. She used to work as a teacher at a private college. On Saturday night, Maity’s boyfriend, Rahul, received a video clip on his phone where the woman was seen saying that she is committing suicide.

It was learnt that Maity in the video had allegedly mentioned about her depression and was also seen saying that nobody was responsible for her death. Seeing the video message, Rahul rushed to her residence but failed to save her. When the youth entered the house, he reportedly found Maity hanging from the ceiling fan and immediately informed the neighbours who subsequently informed the cops. Police rushed Maity to MR Bangur Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Though no foul play was suspected, police are questioning Rahul to find out why Maity was depressed. As of now, police have registered an unnatural death case. Further probe is underway.