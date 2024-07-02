Woman ends life after being humiliated in Kangaroo court, four arrested

Siliguri: A housewife committed suicide allegedly after being humiliated by a kangaroo court, where the woman and her husband were allegedly beaten up by the villagers. The incident occurred in Bakravita area under Fulbari number 1 Gram Panchayat.

New Jalpaiguri Police have arrested four people in connection with the case, based on a complaint lodged. The accused were produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Tuesday.

The arrested have been identified as Brajen Adhikary, Swapna Adhikary wife of Brajen Adhikary, Sagar Roy and his wife Shibani Roy, all residents of the Bakravita area. The deceased has been identified as Savita Barman.

According to sources, Savita allegedly had an extra marital affair, therefore, she had left her husband a few days before the incident. Later, she had called her husband, Tapas Barman over the phone and expressed desire to return home with him. Accordingly, he brought his wife back and dropped her at her parent’s house.

However, some of Tapas’s neighbours asked him to bring Savita to Bakravita. On Friday, when Tapas brought her to the area, a mob consisting of the villagers allegedly began beating her up. When Tapas tried to save his wife, they allegedly beat up Tapas as well.

On Saturday, Sabita drank poison. Tapas admitted her to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), where she died on Sunday. Later, Tapas and Savita’s brother lodged a written complaint at the NJP Police Station, based on which the four were made. On Tuesday, Deepak Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police went to New Jalpaiguri Police station. He said: “Four people have been arrested so far. Investigation is underway.”