Woman employee lodges plaint of sexual harassment

Kolkata: An employee of a renowned club in Shakespeare Sarani area lodged a complaint of sexual harassment against a top official of the elite club.



The woman reportedly told the cops that her mother-in-law was an employee of the said club in South Kolkata. After she passed away, the complainant got that job. She had started working as in-charge of a department in the club from 2022. In 2023, she was reportedly made permanent.

It is alleged that since the woman was made a permanent employee, a top official of the club allegedly started teasing her.

On several occasions, the accused allegedly used abusive language. The woman further alleged that the mental torture reached its peak during February this year when she was called by the accused and allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Despite the woman informing the club authorities about the incident, no action was allegedly taken. Recently, the woman lodged a complaint and an FIR was reportedly registered against the accused.