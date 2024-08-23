MillenniumPost
Woman electrocuted during heavy rain

BY TIRTHANKAR DAS23 Aug 2024 6:23 PM GMT

Kolkata: In a tragic incident in Kolkata, a 55-year-old woman, Anjana Biswas, was electrocuted on Friday after coming into contact with exposed electric wires submerged in rainwater. Biswas, a resident of Barasat, was returning home from her job at a private school when she encountered the hazardous wires in floodwaters caused by heavy rainfall.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise before discovering Biswas’ body in the water, where she was electrocuted by the live wires. The local residents immediately alerted the Barasat Police. Both Police and Electricity department officials swiftly arrived at the scene, cut off the power supply and recovered the body. Biswas was then taken to Barasat Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The incident has caused widespread outrage among the local community, who are demanding answers about how live wires were left exposed during the heavy rain. The Barasat Police have launched an investigation into the incident and the body has been sent to the Barasat morgue for an autopsy.

