Woman duped by unknown caller

Kolkata: A woman from Chetla area was duped by an unknown fraudster on the pretext of disconnecting her power connection.



On November 17, Munmun Roy lodged a complaint stating that an unknown fraudster had sent a message to her father Ashok Kumar Roy’s mobile mentioning that due to lack of updation of database they cannot see the recent payment details. To solve the issue, the unknown caller asked her to download the ‘TeamViewer Quick Support’ application and install.

“The caller asked me to download an application. I followed the instructions and after a while my money got deducted from my credit card,” the victim said.

Police are almost sure that Munmun had shared the password for the Team Viewer as the fraudster had accessed her credit card. After following the instructions given by the fraudsters her mobile was compromised. Police have started probing the incident and trying to find the location of the accused using his internet protocol (IP) address.