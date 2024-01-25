Woman dies unnatural death in Garfa

In a mysterious circumstance, the body of a woman was found from a flat in Garfa on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the woman identified as Mumtaz Bibi aged about 38 years, of Champahati was in a live-in relationship with a youth. They were living on the ground floor of a house in the North Purbachal area of Garfa. The landlord reportedly did not see any of them and thus on Wednesday he came to check on the couple.

When nobody responded to his call, the landlord opened the lock of the main gate using a duplicate key. After entering the room he saw Bibi lying unconscious on the floor and the youth was missing. Immediately he informed the police.

Cops came to know that the youth had taken the ground floor of the house on rent about two years ago. He introduced Bibi as his wife Manju Dey. Meanwhile, cops detained the youth a few hours later and started interrogation. Sources informed that on Wednesday morning, he saw Bibi hanging from the ceiling fan. The youth claimed that he brought her down and later fled out of fear. Police however did not make any comments as the cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. It is suspected that the woman committed suicide due relationship dispute.