Woman dies of dengue in Kolkata

Kolkata: A 33-year-old woman, who was suffering from dengue, died at a private nursing home here, a senior official said on Saturday.

Sushmita Dutta, a resident of New Alipore's Sahapur Colony in the southern part of the city, breathed her last on Friday night at a private nursing home in the Lansdowne area, he said.

"The woman was suffering from a high fever and was hospitalised in New Alipore area on Thursday. She was diagnosed with Dengue," the official of the West Bengal health department said.

As her condition deteriorated, she was taken to another hospital before being shifted to the private nursing home where she died late last night, he said.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus, transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes.