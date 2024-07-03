Woman dies in road accident

Siliguri: A collision between a city auto and a school bus claimed the life of a woman on Wednesday near Hospital More in Siliguri. The deceased has been identified as Rakhi Biswas Roy (40 years), a resident of Rabindra Nagar. The woman and her sister were walking on the footpath on Wednesday when a speeding school bus hit a city auto parked on the side of the road. The city auto then rammed into the woman. She was rushed to the Siliguri District Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The woman has a three-year-old child. Police have started an investigation into the incident.