Woman dies in Malda, relatives cite SIR documentation distress

Malda: Malda witnessed another tragic death allegedly linked to fear over the SIR documentation process. A 36-year-old woman from the Rajbanshi community, identified as Banoti Rajbanshi, died on Friday morning after consuming poison earlier this week. The incident took place in the Kamancha area under Old Malda Police Station limits.

According to family members, Banoti consumed poison on Tuesday, allegedly distressed over her inability to submit mandatory documents required for the SIR form. She was first taken to a local primary health centre and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, where she succumbed to her condition on Friday morning. Banoti’s husband, Somesh Rajbanshi, is a farmer by profession. Family sources said Banoti had lost her father, Gopal Rajbanshi, in an accident while she was still in her mother’s womb. Her mother passed away three years later.

Having grown up at her maternal grandfather’s house, Banoti allegedly never possessed key documents such as her birth certificate, her parents’ birth and death certificates, Aadhaar card or voter ID.

Because of the absence of these documents, she was reportedly unable to complete the SIR form, leading to extreme mental stress. “She was very anxious and kept saying she had no papers to prove her identity,” alleged her husband Somesh Rajbanshi.

Relatives Ashok Rajbanshi and Basudeb Rajbanshi echoed similar concerns, claiming that fear and confusion surrounding the documentation process pushed her into despair.

However, police officials said that although the family has verbally linked the death to SIR-related anxiety, no written complaint has been filed so far. An investigation has been initiated based on preliminary information.

Reacting to the incident, Malda district Trinamool Congress spokesperson Ashish Kundu said: “This is a tragic example of how fear and misinformation are affecting common people.” On the other hand, South Malda BJP president Ajay Ganguly stated: “The matter should be thoroughly investigated to ascertain the real cause behind the death.”