Woman dies at hotel room on Kyd Street

Kolkata: A woman died while her daughter was admitted to a hospital after they were found unconscious at a hotel room on Kyd Street on Wednesday night.



Police have found a suicide note from the hotel room along with several empty and fresh medicine strips.

According to police, on Wednesday night, the cops of New Market police station were informed that two boarders were not responding to the door bell or phone since morning. As they were scheduled to check out at 12 pm, the hotel staff tried to call them. On being informed, the cops went to the hotel and opened the room using the master key.

After entering the room, the police found two women, mother and daughter, lying unconscious on the bed and several empty strips of medicines were found lying scattered on the floor as well as on the bed. Immediately, the women, aged about 55 years and the other aged about 34 years, were rushed to SSKM Hospital where the mother was declared brought dead. Her daughter has been admitted there. During search of the hotel room, the police found a notebook where a suicide note was written. In the note it was mentioned that the women, residents of Haridevpur area, were going through financial difficulties.

The deceased woman had lost her husband about six years ago and since then had no specific source of income. As her daughter was suffering from different ailments, she needed money for her treatment. The duo was also suffering from depression over their situation.

To arrange money, about six months ago, the deceased woman sold a land at her parental house at Gobordanga and had received Rs 6 lakh. They left their residence about four months ago and were staying in different hotels since then. They had checked in at the Kyd Street hotel June 8. The room rent was Rs 4,500 per day. However, the deceased had paid all the money for room

rent earlier.