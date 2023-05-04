Woman dies after vehicle runs her over in New Town area

Kolkata: An unidentified woman was killed after a road construction vehicle run over her on Wednesday in the New Town area.



HIDCO is constructing a flyover to connect New Town with Sector V through Polenight and Mahisbathan areas. The vehicles related to the construction are being parked in the area. A woman who was mentally challenged used to live on the streets and sleep under the flyover which is almost ready.

On Wednesday afternoon, she was sleeping under the flyover when a boom lifter vehicle started moving.

It is claimed that the driver failed to notice that the woman was sleeping just behind the vehicle.

As soon as the driver started moving the vehicle, she was run over. Police rushed the woman to a local hospital where she was declared brought dead.