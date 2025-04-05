Woman dies after being run over by private bus

Kolkata: A 25-year-old woman working in the IT sector was killed after being hit and run over by a private bus near WEBEL More in Salt Lake Sector V on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10 am. According to eyewitnesses, a Santragachi-Barasat route bus was heading towards Barasat through Sector V. The woman was walking along the side of the road when the bus suddenly struck her from behind.

The impact threw her onto the road and the bus’s wheels reportedly ran over her head. People nearby rushed her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The victim was identified as Rajani Mahato, a resident of the Dhapa Mathpukur area. She was employed at a private App-development company. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.