Woman dies 4 months after administration of ‘expired’ saline

Kolkata: Four months after a woman was allegedly administered expired saline at a hospital in West Midnapore rendering her critically ill, she died in a medical establishment in Kolkata on Monday, a Health department official said.

The patient, Nasrin Khatoon, died at the state-run SSKM Hospital, where she was being treated since January.

Khatoon was allegedly administered the “expired” intravenous fluid at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in January when she was in an advanced stage of pregnancy.

Another pregnant woman, identified as Mamoni Rui Das, died allegedly following administration of “expired” Ringer’s Lactate saline at the same hospital in January.

Ringer’s Lactate is an intravenous fluid that doctors use to treat dehydration and restore fluid balance in the body.

“Following treatment in all these months, Khatoon’s condition was improving. She was shifted from the ICU to a general ward some time back. But her condition started deteriorating from May 9 and she died this morning,” the official said.

Khatoon was undergoing dialysis regularly since she was admitted to the SSKM Hospital, he said.