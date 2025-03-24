Woman dead, 20 injured as bus falls into ditch

Raiganj: An accident occurred near Kanki under the Chakulia Police Station area of North Dinajpur district in the wee hours of Monday, resulting in the death of one passenger and injuries to 20 others. The incident took place on National Highway 31 when a private luxury bus travelling from Siliguri to Chhapra in Bihar via Kishanganj and Dalkhola overturned and fell into a roadside ditch.

One Kanti Devi (56), a resident of Chhapra, died on the spot. The injured passengers, hailing from various parts of Bihar and Siliguri, were rescued by locals and police. They were admitted to MGM Medical College in Kishanganj and other local hospitals. Two individuals are reported to be in serious condition.

Initial reports suggest that the speeding bus was attempting to overtake a car near Kanki when the driver lost control, leading to the vehicle overturning and landing in the ditch.The accident caused a traffic jam on the highway for hours.

According to Raju Sonam, Inspector in-charge of Chakulia Police Station, the body of the deceased woman has been sent to Islampur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination. He stated: “The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. We have started an investigation into it.”