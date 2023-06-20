Woman, daughter found dead, suicide suspected

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of a woman and her daughter in Keshtopur on Monday morning after their bodies were found at their flat.



According to sources, the deceased women were identified as Gopa Roy (56) and Sudeshna Roy (32) who were staying at a flat on rent in Prafulla Kanan of Keshtopur for the past few years. Gopa’s brother Goutam Dey also used to live with them. Dey was not at home since Sunday night.

Since then, he was trying to contact his sister and niece but none of them had received his call. On Monday morning, he returned home and after entering the flat, Dey found Gopa and Sudeshna lying unconscious on the floor.

He called his neighbours. Sources informed that Sudeshna had died when Dey reached home. However, Gopa was still alive but died later. To investigate the matter, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Bidhannagar Police Detective Department Biswajit Ghosh and other senior officers went to the flat. Ghosh later said that it is suspected that they had committed suicide. However, the cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Investigating officers suspect that the mother-daughter duo had consumed some sort of poison. Gopa was living separate from her husband as her divorce case is still pending in court.