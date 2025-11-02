Woman crushed to death by dumper wheels

Kolkata: A tragic accident happened early Sunday morning at the Panpur More on Mumbai Road in Uluberia when a dumper collided with a bike. This claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman and left her husband and daughter seriously injured.

The victim has been identified as Sima Dutta of Sankrail, Jhargram district, though she resided in Liluah, Howrah.

She was riding on a motorcycle alongside her husband Madhav Dutta and their daughter, bound for Jhargram when a speeding dumper lost control and collided with their bike near Panpur More.

The impact caused them to be thrown onto the road and the dumper’s wheel reportedly rolled over Sima’s head, killing her on the spot.

Madhav Dutta and the daughter suffered serious wounds and are receiving treatment at Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay Medical College. Traffic police arrived at the scene after the collision, which had led to major congestion in the area. The police have recovered the dumper vehicle, but the driver is currently absconding

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigations continue into how the driver lost control, whether the dumper was overloaded or speeding, and if road conditions or signalling at the crossing contributed to the disaster.