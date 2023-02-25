Woman crushed to death by dumper

Kolkata: A woman died after being allegedly crushed by a dumper belonging to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Saturday at DL Khan Road.

The deceased woman identified as Maya Roy (61) was a resident of Vidyasagar Colony near DL Khan Road, where the incident occurred. The accident took place on Saturday morning as the woman was walking to a nearby temple to offer prayer. The woman fell down in front of the allegedly speeding KMC owned dumper moving towards the race course. It has been alleged that the dumper crushed the woman and dragged her body for some distance before stopping. She died on the spot.

Angered by the incident, residents blocked the road to protest the death. The blockade was lifted with police intervention. The police are going to look into the incident as well as the complaints made by the residents.