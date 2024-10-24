Woman commits suicide in Kolkata Metro, leaves child on platform

Kolkata: In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, a woman committed suicide by jumping in front of a Metro train at Chandni Chowk Station, leaving her 7-year-old child on the platform. The incident, which occurred at 10.54 am, caused nearly an hour-long disruption in Metro services on the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhash corridor (Blue Line).

As a result, services between Girish Park and Maidan on both the Up and Down lines were halted, with truncated services operated between Dakshineswar and Girish Park and between Maidan to Kavi Subhash stations.

Normal operations resumed after 11.50 am following the recovery of the woman’s body. It was learnt that the woman, identified as Ratna Das from Baranagar, was returning from a private school in the Bowbazar area with her child. After entering the station, she spoke with some acquaintances on the platform before suddenly jumping in front of an oncoming Dakshineswar-bound Metro train. Witnesses claimed that she pushed her child toward the platform before jumping, leaving onlookers in shock.

According to Metro authorities, a large portion of the Metro rake got stuck inside the tunnel due to the incident and passengers on the train were evacuated. To recover the woman’s body, electricity connection to the third rail was disconnected.

Her body was then taken to the Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead. Ratna Das reportedly had a quarrel with her husband on Tuesday night. The incident caused significant disruption during the busy morning commute, inconveniencing many passengers. Entry to Chandni Chowk station was barred when the recovery process was underway and those inside were asked to vacate the station premises.

Commuters had to use alternative transportation, such as buses. Many passengers reported delays and overcrowding in the truncated operations.