Woman coach lodges plaint against roller skating coach

Kolkata: A woman coach of roller skating who had played at the national level lodged a complaint at the New Town police station against another coach for alleged



molestation, indecent proposal and life threat.

According to sources, the woman alleged that she was given indecent proposals by the accused coach and on a few occasions, the coach had allegedly touched her when they met in various tournaments outside Bengal

and everytime she refused and left the spot.

Recently, the accused coach had come to the state and he allegedly asked the woman to meet him. The woman claimed that when she met the accused near New Town clock tower during a practice session, she was threatened as the woman had complained against him at the Roller Skating

Federation of India.

However, the accused coach reportedly claimed that the woman was trying to frame him as she wanted a higher post in the federation which he refused to arrange.