Woman civic volunteer killed by speeding toto near Nabanna

BY MPost8 Jun 2025 12:09 AM IST

Kolkata: Nupur Chattopadhyay (52), a female civic volunteer with Kolkata Police and a resident of Domjur, Howrah, was killed after being hit by a speeding toto near Nabanna on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 pm, she was crossing the road near the subway when the toto struck her from behind. The impact caused her head to hit a wall, resulting in severe injuries. On-duty cops rushed her to a nearby nursing home, where she was declared brought dead. The Shibpur Police initially detained five passengers, later arresting the toto driver. A probe has been initiated. “We have arrested the driver and an investigation is underway,” said Howrah City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathy, calling it an unfortunate incident.

