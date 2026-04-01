Woman, child fall ill after consuming poisonous mushrooms

Siliguri: A woman named Kario Tirkey and her 12-year-old son fell seriously ill after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms in Dhamnagachh village under the Phansidewa Assembly Constituency. The incident occurred on Monday night after the family mistakenly cooked and ate the toxic mushrooms, thinking that the mushrooms were fit for consumption.

According to sources, the two were initially rushed to Phansidewa Rural Hospital after they showed symptoms of illness.

However, as their condition deteriorated, they were referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Trinamool Congress candidate from Phansidewa, Reena Toppo Ekka, visited the family’s residence on Monday night and assured them of all possible support.

On Tuesday, she again visited North Bengal Medical College and Hospital to check on their condition and spoke with the attending doctors.

Hospital sources stated that the mother’s condition has improved and she has been discharged.

The child, however, is still undergoing treatment, though doctors indicated that he is stable and may be discharged soon. Speaking to the media, Reena said: “The incident occurred due to the accidental consumption of poisonous mushrooms. Both patients are now in stable condition.”