Woman chased and stabbed by husband

Kolkata: A woman was stabbed by her husband on Wednesday morning in the Bansdroni area over a long standing relationship dispute.

According to sources, the injured woman identified as Ashima Naskar and her husband Haripada Naskar stay at the Brahmapur area in Bansdroni. It is alleged that often Haripada used to get involved in altercation with Ashima. He used to doubt that Ashima has a relationship with someone.

On Wednesday morning, Ashima who works as domestic help in the area was going somewhere when Haripada again confronted her over his doubt about her affair. Over this, an altercation broke out.

Suddenly, people saw Ashima come out of her home bleeding profusely and running while Haripada was chasing her with a sharp weapon in his hand. After running a few hundred metres, Ashima fell on the road and Haripada started stabbing her.

After a while, he fled when local people tried to detain him. Ashima was rushed to a hospital where she was admitted. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and launched a probe. A massive manhunt is on to nab Haripada.