Woman charred to death after fire breaks out at house in Muchipara area

Kolkata: A woman was charred to death inside her house after a fire broke out in Muchipara area on Friday.



Police suspect that the woman, identified as Swati Banerjee (55), might have committed suicide over some

family issues.

According to sources, around 3 pm, residents of Creek Lane heard a woman screaming and smoke coming out from the second floor of a three-storied residential building located at 12, Creek Lane.

They rushed inside the house and found the main door of the second floor entrance locked. They broke open the lock and rushed the woman to NRS Medical College and Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

During preliminary inquiry, cops suspect that the woman committed suicide by setting herself on fire.

Police have reportedly come to know that she was going through depression over some family issues. A probe has begun to ascertain possibilities of any foul play involved.