Woman caught on suspicion of child-lifting

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped Ward 19 of Balurghat on Thursday night after locals caught a woman on suspicion of child-lifting and handed her over to the police. A newborn baby boy, believed to be around 10-12 days old, was rescued from her possession.

According to local residents and police sources, the woman was found sitting in front of Geetanjali Narayanpur Nandasmariti Primary School around 9.30 pm with the infant in her lap. Finding her presence suspicious, residents began questioning her. The woman repeatedly claimed that the child was her own daughter. However, when locals discovered that the baby was a boy, their suspicion deepened.

Residents immediately informed the police but before officers could arrive, the woman allegedly tried to flee the spot, throwing the infant to the ground. The baby sustained injuries on his head, eyewitnesses said. Shocked by the incident, locals detained the woman and handed her over to Balurghat police.

Jolly Saha, who was present at the scene, said: “We were horrified to see her fling the tiny baby like that. It was clear to us she had stolen the child from somewhere. We demand a full investigation into where the baby came from.” Councillor Mahesh Parakh of Ward No. 19 rushed to the spot upon hearing the news. Police confirmed that the newborn is currently under treatment at Balurghat Hospital.