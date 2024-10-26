Woman branded witch in Balurghat, family forced into hiding

BALURGHAT: A disturbing case of witch-hunting has emerged from Fatepur village in Jalghar Panchayat, Balurghat, where an Adivasi woman faced inhuman torture on the suspect of practicing alleged witchcraft. The ordeal began when a local healer alleged that the woman’s presence was responsible for a neighbouring housewife’s prolonged illness, which had not improved despite treatment. This accusation prompted a series of violent acts against the woman and her family. Reports indicate that the woman’s home was vandalised and her family members, including her husband, faced life threats. In fear of their safety, the family has been forced into hiding.

On Thursday afternoon, with the support of a few sympathetic neighbours, the woman and her husband filed a formal complaint with the Balurghat Police Station.The woman expressed her distress, saying: “A family in my neighbourhood labelled me a witch and has repeatedly tried to harm me with sharp weapons. I was forced to seek police protection to save our lives.”

She also revealed that the accusation surfaced after her ailing neighbour’s family, without consulting a medical professional, sought alternative treatments, leading to a decline in the patient’s health. As the situation worsened, the neighbour’s family blamed her, threatening to kill her and drive her out of the village. The local police have since launched an investigation and assured that the woman and her family will be provided security.

Subir Dey, Balurghat Block Secretary of the West Bengal Science Forum, condemned the incident, attributing it to deep-rooted superstitions. “Branding someone as a witch is sheer ignorance. Some healers exploit such beliefs for their own gain. We are committed to raising awareness against these superstitions and will intensify our efforts to educate villagers to prevent such cases in the future,” he stated.

This incident highlights the persistent grip of superstition in rural communities and underscores the need for continued awareness campaigns against such harmful beliefs.