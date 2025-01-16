Woman, boy die in separate road mishaps

Siliguri: Twin accidents claimed the lives of a woman and a schoolboy in Siliguri on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Malti Roy (56 years), a BJP leader and a resident of the North Ektiyashal area. She died in a road accident on ISKCON Mandir road in ward number 40 in Siliguri. The incident has sparked outrage and allegations of foul play.

The accident occurred on Thursday morning when Malti was passing through the area on a motorbike with Krishna Singh Roy, a Sub-Inspector of Ashighar Police Outpost. A truck lost control and collided with their bike. Both individuals fell onto the road, and Malti was crushed under the truck’s wheels. Eyewitnesses reported that the SI fled the scene and returned later with cops from Bhaktinagar Police Station. Upon his return, angry residents confronted and beat him up, accusing him of being involved in an extramarital affair with Malti. Locals also claimed that the accident was intentional. Dabgram Fulbari MLA Shikha Chatterjee rushed to the spot and blocked the road for a few hours.

In another incident, a schoolboy was run over by a truck while collecting donations for Saraswati Puja. The incident took place near Bengal-Bihar border in Bhalukgara area of Kharibari, when a truck coming from Bihar struck the boy. The deceased has been identified as Surya Giri, a 10th-grade student of Kharibari High School.

According to sources, Surya and his friends had been stopping vehicles to collect donations, but the truck did not stop and continued moving, crushing Surya under its wheels. Another student was also caught under the truck’s wheels but survived.