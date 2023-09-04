Woman BJP leader attacked by own party worker in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: A woman BJP leader was allegedly beaten by a fellow party leader on Sunday evening. The incident occurred at the Gangarampur BJP party office in South Dinajpur district.



Sagarika Karmakar, general secretary of the Gangarampur unit of the BJP Mahila Morcha is currently in poor health at the Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital.

Karmakar alleged that Kanai Biswas, general secretary of BJP, South Dinajpur had borrowed money from her on multiple occasions but failed to return the sum. When she asked him to return the money, Biswas attacked her inside the party office.

“The incident happened with several leaders standing outside the party office, yet no one came forward to help me or to stop him,” she alleged.

Rubbishing the charge, Biswas said: “I had a meeting with senior party leaders at Gangarampur party office and after completing the meeting, I returned home. No such incident has taken place.”

Swarup Chowdhury, district president, South Dinajpur BJP, said: “The incident that happened on Sunday evening is not desirable. Action will be taken up after an inquiry. Be it for any reason, such behavior will not be tolerated in the party office.”

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar stated: “Both have been directed to stay away from all party activities till the inquiry is complete and we arrive at a conclusion.”