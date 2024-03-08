Woman ‘attempts suicide’ while in Digha for honeymoon

Kolkata: A woman reportedly attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor balcony of a hotel in Digha on Thursday night. According to sources, a newly-married couple from Aurangabad in Bihar had arrived in Digha recently to celebrate their honeymoon.



They rented a room at a hotel in New Digha.

On Thursday around 9 pm, suddenly the woman jumped from the balcony after an altercation broke out between the couple. The youth tried to save his wife from falling, but failed to hold her. As soon as she fell from the second floor balcony, the woman suffered multiple injuries. She was rushed to Digha Hospital from where the woman was shifted to Contai Sub Divisional Hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Sources informed that the woman in her initial statement reportedly claimed that she got angry after an altercation with her husband over some issues. Police have reportedly detained the woman’s husband and are questioning.

It is suspected that the altercation might have broken out over past relationships of the couple.

Police have started a probe to find out the cause behind the woman’s suicide attempt.