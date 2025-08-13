Woman attempts suicide in front of Calcutta HC

Our correspondent

Kolkata: Tension spread at the E gate of the Calcutta High Court after a woman attempted suicide by igniting herself after pouring kerosene on

Tuesday morning.

According to sources, on Tuesday morning three women gathered in front of the Calcutta High Court E gate. Suddenly, one of the trio poured kerosene on her and tried to set herself on fire. However, before she could trigger the flame, police personnel were able to catch her. The other women were also detained. Immediately, the women were rushed to SSKM Hospital for check up and released later.

Police informed that the women were from Bishnupur of South 24-Parganas.

They were part of a cooperative society. It is alleged that during the election in 2025, the names of the two women were omitted.

They later moved Calcutta High Court regarding the matter. The court had reportedly ordered the re-publication of the voter list but the women alleged that the cooperative society did not do so. On the contrary, the cooperative society had collected money for a long time by promising high interest.

However, despite demanding the money back, they were not getting it. Police, after a brief questioning, released the women.