Woman attempts snatching rifle from CISF jawan

A woman attempted to snatch the automatic rifle of a CISF jawan at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Wednesday afternoon. However, later it was found that the woman was mentally unstable following which she was handed over to her family members.

According to sources, the woman went to the CGO Complex on Wednesday around 12:30 pm. Without getting noticed, she somehow managed to reach the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the seventh floor where she reportedly started loitering.

Out of suspicion, the on-duty CISF jawan asked her why she was there. Without answering the question, the woman suddenly tried to snatch the automatic rifle of the CISF jawan.

Other CISF personnel along with ED staff detained the woman and informed the police. Later, the woman was handed over to the cops of Bidhannagar North Police Station. During interrogation, cops found that the woman was mentally unstable. Later, her address was found and the woman was handed over to her family members.